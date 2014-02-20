By Patrick Rucker and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Feb 19 A Nebraska court on Wednesday
voided the governor's decision to allow the Keystone XL pipeline
to pass through the Midwestern state, creating another snag for
the controversial project to link Canada's oil sands with
refineries in Texas.
Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman last year supported
legislation that cleared the way for TransCanada Corp's
$5.4 billion pipeline to cross parts of his state.
But some landowners objected to the legislation, saying it
disregarded their property rights.
On Wednesday, the District Court of Lancaster County sided
with landowners, a move that makes inevitable additional months
of delay to the project, already more than five years in the
planning.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission, or PSC, is the
proper state agency to decide pipeline matters, Judge Stephanie
Stacy wrote in a lengthy ruling, declaring the governor's
decision "unconstitutional and void."
State officials and a lawyer for landowners agreed a new
permit application for the pipeline could require at least six
months of work - and probably much longer.
Heineman filed a notice later on Wednesday appealing the
decision to a state appeals court. An appeal could also take
months.
"The legislature will either have to fix (the law) or the
attorney general will have to decide to take his chances in the
state Supreme Court, one of the two, or both," said David
Domina, who represented several landowners in the case.
Supporters say Keystone XL would create thousands of jobs
and cut U.S. fuel costs by reducing the nation's reliance on oil
imports from countries less friendly than Canada. They also cite
U.S. government reports about the dangers of moving crude oil by
rail as an alternative to the pipeline.
Critics say it would harm the environment and hasten climate
change by promoting oil-extraction methods in Alberta that
produce high levels of carbon dioxide emissions.
Republican lawmakers have urged President Barack Obama for
years to approve the pipeline. The Democratic president is also
under pressure from several vulnerable senators in his own party
who favor the pipeline and face re-election at a time when
Democrats are fighting to maintain control of the U.S. Senate in
November's elections.
Obama has said he will have the final word on the project.
That decision is not expected before May.
Keystone foes said they hoped to make the most of additional
delays.
"This court decision provides more uncertainty for pipeline
proponents, and more time to organize for pipeline opponents,"
said Dan Weiss, a senior fellow with the Center for American
Progress, which opposes the plan.
POLITICALLY CHARGED
The Keystone XL pipeline has become freighted with political
meaning for Obama, who says he is committed to energy
independence and weaning the nation off fossil fuels blamed for
climate change.
Canada's oil sands are the world's third's largest crude oil
reserve, behind those of Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, but
extraction of the thick, gritty substance is
emissions-intensive.
Responding to the decision on Wednesday, TransCanada said it
was disappointed and would examine its legal options.
"We will now analyze the judgment and decide what next steps
may be taken," company spokesman Shawn Howard said.
Laura Demman, director and legal counsel for the Nebraska
PSC, said TransCanada would need to submit an application to
route the pipeline through the state. The commission would have
seven months to review the application and could get an
extension of up to 12 months.
The U.S. State Department said on Jan. 31 in an 11-volume
environmental impact statement that approving Keystone XL would
not unduly worsen climate change. Several federal agencies were
given up to 90 days to weigh in with their own views. It is
unclear how the Nebraska ruling will affect that process.
Keystone was expected to be discussed by Obama and Canadian
Prime Minister Stephen Harper at a one-day North American
leaders' meeting on Wednesday in Toluca, Mexico.
The planned 1,179-mile (1,900-km) northern leg of the
Keystone pipeline would run from the province of Alberta to
Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect with an already
operational line that runs to the U.S. Gulf - a system that
could move more than 800,000 barrels of crude each day.