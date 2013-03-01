WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. State Department
said on Friday that the Keystone XL pipeline would not have much
impact on the amount of petroleum developed in Canada's oil
sands region, an assessment in line with what supporters of the
project have long said.
"Approval or denial of the proposed project is unlikely to
have a substantial impact on the rate of development in the oil
sands, or on the amount of heavy crude oil refined in the Gulf
Coast area," the Department said in a long-awaited report of
more than 2,000 pages.
Supporters of the project have dismissed concerns that the
project would lead to additional greenhouse gas emissions,
because the oil would reach markets regardless of whether the
pipeline is built.
Friday's report is far from the last word on Keystone. The
Obama administration's final decision on the pipeline that would
link Canada's oil sands to refineries in Texas is not expected
until after July or August.