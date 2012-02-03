* Democrats say bill would ensure Keystone benefits US
* Republicans have been pushing to approve pipeline
* Republican says U.S. needs more exports
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. Democrats unveiled
legislation on Friday that would block export of any oil
transported by the Keystone XL pipeline, as they challenged
claims that the delayed project would boost U.S. energy
security.
TransCanada's $7 billion Keystone pipeline has become a
political lightning rod this election year, with Republicans
arguing that the pipeline will provide a critical link to
Canada's vast oil sands crude and lessen U.S. dependence on oil
from more hostile regimes.
But critics of the project charge that "dirty" oil sands
crude will exacerbate climate change and leaks on the pipeline
could harm sensitive ecosystems. They also question how much oil
transported through the 1,700 mile pipeline would actually
remain in the United States.
Democrats sponsoring the bill blocking exports of oil and
refined fuels from Keystone said their measure would ensure that
Americans benefit from the pipeline if it is constructed.
"Without my bill this pipeline will not do a thing to
enhance the security of our country," said Congressman Edward
Markey, an outspoken opponent of the pipeline, at a House energy
committee hearing on the project.
The bill would allow waivers to the rule if the president
certifies that selling the fuel to other countries would not
increase imports of fuel from hostile countries and would not
raise costs for U.S. consumers.
The Obama administration facing a congressional deadline
delayed the project again last month, saying it needed more time
to review alternative routes for the pipeline. Since then,
Republicans have doubled down on efforts to get the pipeline
approved.
Senator John Hoeven, a Republican from North Dakota, has
crafted legislation that would bypass the White House and
empower Congress to give Keystone the greenlight.
Another bill in the House of Representatives would move
approval authority to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The legislation backed by Markey and four other Democrats
will likely have a hard time making it into law, with many
Republicans opposed to putting such limits on fuel exports.
Republican Congressman Ed Whitfield responded to Markey's
discussion of his bill by pointing out that the United States
exports less than 5 percent of its petroleum products.
"We want to increase our exports," he said at the hearing.