WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner on Thursday accused the State Department of
stonewalling its review of the Keystone XL pipeline, saying
Secretary of State John Kerry must address the issue to make the
department's actions more transparent.
"The Democrats are dragging their feet," Boehner, the top
House Republican, told reporters. "Now the State Department is
stonewalling and is refusing to answer basic questions about its
review. I'm calling on Secretary Kerry to address this issue."
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)