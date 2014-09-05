(New throughout, adds color from scene, changes dateline, prev
WASHINGTON, adds byline)
By Carson Vaughan
LINCOLN, Nebraska, Sept 5 Nebraska's Supreme
Court heard arguments on Friday about whether Governor Dave
Heineman acted properly when he blessed a route for the Keystone
XL oil pipeline, and the court's decision could weigh on the
controversial project.
A lawyer for landowners who may be in the pipeline's path
hoped to persuade the seven-member panel that Heineman
overreached and that a decision on the route should be left to
an independent state agency.
The 30-minute hearing played out in the court's somber
wood-paneled chamber. Keystone opponents who watched the
proceedings from an adjacent room, were not so subdued.
"It just makes sense, how can they not see that," said
Shannon Graves, a Nebraska landowner who opposes the plan and
was in the viewing room.
At issue was a 2012 law that gave Heineman authority to
approve a route for TransCanada Corp's proposed $5.4
billion pipeline. The project, which would connect Western
Canada's oil sands region with Texas refineries, is now in a
sixth year of debate.
Siting issues are typically a matter for the state's Public
Services Commission (PSC) but the legislature authorized
Heineman to settle the Keystone issue and he blessed a route for
the 1,700-mile pipeline early last year.
Nebraska law tolerates that kind of intervention from its
legislature, argued Katherine Spohn, deputy attorney general.
"The constitution, on its face, allows the legislature to
limit the PSC's authority," she told the seven-judge panel.
But landowners opposed to Keystone argue that by personally
authorizing a route, the governor robbed the PSC of its
oversight role and an objective standard to weigh a decision.
"The statute is standardless," Dave Domina, lawyer for
landowner opponents of Keystone, told justices. Domina is a
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.
A final word from the court, expected by early next year,
will restart a bureaucratic process in both Nebraska and
Washington that began more than five years ago.
If Heineman prevails, the U.S. State Department will finish
its work to determine whether the pipeline is in the national
interest and pass a final decision to the White House.
If the court rules in favor of landowners, the question goes
back to the PSC and a decision on a Nebraska route might not
come before next summer.
The Keystone debate has energized environmental activists
who see the pipeline as emblematic of the world's reliance on
fossil fuels blamed for worsening climate change.
President Barack Obama has said he will have the last word
on the pipeline and that global warming concerns will weigh on
his thinking.
But a State Department review must be completed before the
matter reaches the White House. That review was suspended in
April due to uncertainty in Nebraska.
Anthony Schutz of the Nebraska School of Law, said lawyers
on both sides were fairly matched on the merits of the case but
a question of whether the landowners even have a right to
challenge the pipeline may be decisive.
"I was surprised that the justices spent so much time over
the question of standing," he said.
Since the exact route of the pipeline has been unsettled for
so long, it's debatable which properties will be touched by the
pipeline.
Property owners in the direct line of the pipeline would be
on stronger legal footing to challenge the project, Schutz said.
Lawyers for landowners say they also have a right to
challenge as Nebraska taxpayers.
(Additional reporting and writing by Patrick Rucker in
Washington; Editing by Ros Krasny and David Gregorio)