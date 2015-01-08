By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. Senate Republicans were
poised to move ahead on Thursday with a bill to approve
construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, their top priority
in a new campaign to roll back President Barack Obama's
policies.
The Senate Energy Committee was expected to advance the bill
later on Thursday toward a debate in the full
Republican-controlled chamber next week. The House of
Representatives has scheduled a vote to approve the pipeline on
Friday.
Obama has threatened to veto the measure, setting up an
early battle over the TransCanada Corp project that
would link Canadian oil sands to refineries in Texas.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, the new head of the Energy
Committee, told the panel that Republicans should not be
deterred by opposition from the Obama administration.
"It's fair to say that the country, but also the world, is
watching the United States to see if we are ready to lead as a
global energy superpower. An energy superpower that respects its
neighbors and its trade with its allies and builds the necessary
infrastructure," the Alaska Republican said.
Obama, who has been considering the project for six years,
has said that the oil would do little to lower gasoline prices
for consumers in the United States and wants the State
Department to finish consideration of the project.
Murkowski said Congress can act to keep oil supply as high
as possible and prices as low as possible, "or we can sit on our
hands...and give away this golden opportunity."
The White House formalized a veto threat on Wednesday on the
project. Environmentalists oppose Keystone for
the emissions linked to mining Canada's oil sands, while union
members and energy interests cheer it for the construction jobs
it would support.
Senator John Hoeven, a Republican who introduced the bill on
Tuesday with Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, says he has 63
votes for the bill, four less than the 67 needed to override a
veto. Backers of the project hope that if the panel passes the
bill, the full Senate will debate amendments that would create
more Democratic support.
Democrats opposed to the pipeline have said they plan to
introduce amendments requiring the pipeline to be built with
U.S. steel and to prevent the oil from ever being exported.
The Republican-led House of Representatives already has
voted nine times to approve Keystone.
If Obama vetoes the bill, Republican lawmakers will attempt
to attach Keystone language to a must-pass spending bill or
other legislation that Obama would find hard to reject.
The State Department has delayed deciding whether the
project is in the country's interest pending a court ruling in
Nebraska over Keystone's route. The court could rule as soon as
Friday or as late as the summer. If it upholds a lower court
TransCanada could face many more months of delays.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by John Whitesides and
Grant McCool)