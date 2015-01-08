(Adds Senate Majority Leader quote, paragraph 4, background)
By Timothy Gardner and David Lawder
WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. Senate Republicans on
Thursday advanced a bill to approve construction of the Keystone
XL oil pipeline, their top priority in a new campaign to push
back President Barack Obama's policies now that they fully
control Congress.
The Republican-led Senate Energy Committee approved the
measure on a 13-9 vote, sending it to the full Senate for
consideration next week. The House of Representatives has
scheduled a vote to approve the pipeline on Friday.
Obama has threatened to veto the measure, setting up an
early battle over the TransCanada Corp project that
would link Canadian oil sands to refineries in Texas.
"Keystone is the largest shovel-ready infrastructure project
in the country," said new Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "So
we're going to send it to him (Obama) and we hope he'll sign
it."
The project attracted one Democratic vote on the panel, from
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who co-sponsored Keystone
legislation with North Dakota Republican John Hoeven.
"By golly we need this oil. And I'd rather buy it from
Canada than Venezuela," Manchin said during a hearing before the
panel vote.
Hoeven says 63 senators support the measure, four less than
the 67 needed to override a veto. Backers of the project hope
the full Senate will debate amendments that would create more
Democratic support.
Democrats opposed to the pipeline have said they plan to
introduce amendments in the full Senate requiring the pipeline
to be built with U.S. steel and to prevent the oil from ever
being exported.
The Republican-led House of Representatives already has
voted nine times to approve Keystone.
If Obama vetoes the bill, Republican lawmakers will attempt
to attach Keystone language to a must-pass spending bill or
other legislation that Obama would find hard to reject.
While Keystone remains an indicator of Obama's energy
policy, and a galvanizing issue for environmentalists, its
practical near-term importance for the North American oil
industry has slipped.
Even before the dive in oil prices put Canada's future oil
sands growth in question, other major pipelines and a growing
oil-by-rail business, emerged to meet demand for shipping rising
output to world markets.
The State Department has delayed deciding whether the
project is in the country's interest pending a court ruling in
Nebraska over Keystone's route. The court could rule as soon as
Friday or as late as the summer. If it upholds a lower court,
TransCanada could face many more months of delays.
