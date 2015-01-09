WASHINGTON The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday
removed one of the last hurdles for President Barack Obama to
settle the fate of the politically charged Keystone XL oil
pipeline, delivering a closely watched decision on an issue that
could help define his second term.
After months of deliberation, the court allowed a route for
the pipeline to cross the state, shifting the debate over
TransCanada Corp's controversial line fully to
Washington, where Republicans now in control of Congress are
seeking to force its final approval after more than six years of
acrimony with the White House.
The ruling came hours before the U.S. House of
Representatives planned to vote on legislation approving the
pipeline, which would help carry up to 830,000 barrels of oil
per day from Canada's oil sands to Gulf Coast refineries.
The Senate is expected to take up a Keystone bill for debate
next week.
In Nebraska, the legal question narrowly focused on whether
the governor had a right to bless a pipeline route, but the
state Supreme Court has had the matter since February and the
64-page ruling reflects how contentious it has become.
The court said it could not decide whether legislation
backed by former governor Dave Heineman wrongly gave him
authority to grant TransCanada a pipeline route in 2012. But the
court was deadlocked, which amounted to ruling in the company's
favor.
"(B)ecause there are not five judges of this court voting on
the constitutionality of (the legislation), the legislation must
stand by default," the seven-judge panel said in its ruling.
The pipeline debate has energized environmentalists who see
it as an emblem of fossil fuel dependence and energy interests
who see a Canada-to-Texas pipeline system as a tool to spur
energy production in North America.
President Barack Obama has said he could not endorse a
project that meaningfully worsens climate change and the issue
could become one of the more controversial of his second term.
But the issue may well be settled in the Congress where
Republicans have vowed to push the issue over Obama's threatened
veto.
"Today's ruling provides the perfect opportunity for the
President to change his unproductive posture on this
jobs-creating infrastructure project," said Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.
STATE DEPARTMENT
The court's decision allows the U.S. State Department to
decide whether the pipeline meant to carry Canadian oil sands
fuel would be in the national interest, a necessary step for the
cross-border energy project.
Environmentalists oppose Keystone since it could help expand
oil sands development and President Barack Obama has said he
will weigh whether the project might worsen climate change.
Officials had said they could not test whether the project
is in the national interest before the Nebraska Supreme Court
ruled. Friday's decision cleared the way.
Three members of the Nebraska panel said they believed the
landowners who initially challenged the legislation did not do
so properly, and declined to offer an opinion on whether it was
constitutional.
The other four judges said they believed the law, which
allowed the governor to bypass regulatory procedures and approve
the route himself, unconstitutional. But the court said it
required five judges to agree in order to rule on whether a
legislative enactment was constitutional, and left the law in
place by default.