By Timothy Gardner and Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON Jan 29 Republicans in the U.S.
Senate made good on a pledge to pass the long-pending Keystone
XL oil pipeline on Thursday, a measure the White House said
President Barack Obama would veto.
Senators voted 62-36 on the bill to bypass the Obama
administration's review of Keystone, five short of the number
needed to overturn a potential rejection by the president. All
Republicans present voted for the bill as did nine Democrats.
Approving Keystone has been the top priority of Republicans
in the new Congress after they won control of the Senate in
November.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Keystone would be good
for the middle class and "pump billions" of dollars into the
economy.
Debate on the bill lasted most of the month with Senators
engaging in an open process espoused by McConnell to debate
dozens of amendments. Only a handful of the amendments passed,
including one from Senator Lisa Murkowski, the chair of the
energy committee, in which companies transporting crude from
Canada's oil sands would have to contribute to an oil spill
fund.
Obama has raised new questions about the number of jobs it
would create and said that Keystone would mainly benefit the
company that wants to build it, TransCanada Corp, not
U.S. gasoline consumers.
While the project would create thousands of temporary
construction jobs, a State Department report said fewer than 40
workers would operate Keystone XL, once built.
Obama wants the State Department to finish determining
whether the pipeline is in the national interest, but backers
say the six-year-plus approval process has lasted too long. The
project would bring some 800,000 barrels per day of heavy oil
from Alberta and light U.S. crude to Nebraska en route to
refineries on the Gulf Coast.
The House of Representatives has voted nine times to approve
the project. Aides to House leaders said it was not clear
whether the chamber would vote to pass the Senate bill or work
out changes in conference talks.
Obama is expected to make his own decision soon on Keystone.
The State Department has told other federal agencies they have
until Feb. 2 to conclude their assessment of the project.
Even if Obama decides to oppose Keystone, Republicans will
keep pushing. Senator John Hoeven of North Dakota plans to
attach a measure to a spending bill or other legislation later
in the year that Obama would find hard to reject. "There will be
other opportunities," Hoeven said.
