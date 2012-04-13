* Republicans seek second short extension of transport funds
By Roberta Rampton and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 13 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner will make a new attempt to force approval of the stalled
Keystone XL oil pipeline as part of legislation for another
90-day extension of federal road, bridge and transit
construction funding, Republican aides said on Friday.
By seeking a second short-term funding extension, the plan
aims to put the Canada-to-Texas pipeline and expanded drilling
rights back at the top of the House agenda without the struggles
that the House has endured in trying to pass a longer-term, more
expensive transport bill.
A House vote could come as early as next week.
Boehner has made the Keystone pipeline, designed to carry
crude from the northern Alberta oil sands, and the
transportation funding bill centerpieces of his jobs agenda.
But he could not win the support of fiscally conservative
Republicans for a full-blown, five-year $260 billion measure. So
he resorted to an initial 90-day extension that was enacted at
the end of March.
The new proposal will face certain opposition in the
Democratic-controlled Senate but allows Republicans to portray
themselves to voters as supporting expansion of North American
energy production in the face of rising gasoline prices.
President Barack Obama earlier this year put a hold on
TransCanada's $7 billion project because he said it
needed further environmental review. A southern leg of the
pipeline has since been approved.
"American families and small businesses are struggling with
high gas prices, and President Obama's policies are only making
things worse," a House Republican leadership aide said.
"This bill will pave the way for a House-Senate conference
to discuss both reforming how taxpayer dollars are spent on
federal infrastructure programs, and also meaningful solutions
that would address high gas prices and create jobs by
permanently removing government barriers to American energy
production."
Congress approved a last-minute, 90-day extension of
transportation construction funding before it left on a two-week
break at the end of March and after Boehner refused to consider
a two-year, $109 billion funding measure passed by the Senate.
It was anticipated that the House would resume work on a
longer-term bill when Congress returns next week, but another
90-day extension, lasting through September, could allow the
energy provisions to come more quickly to a negotiation with
the Senate to iron out differences.
If a longer-term option is not available when the current
extension runs out in June, lawmakers are unlikely to cut off
funds to transportation construction projects as the economy
struggles to maintain job growth just months ahead of the
November general election.
And not all Senate Democrats are opposed to Keystone. Last
month, Republicans in the Senate tried to attach approval for
the pipeline to the Senate's two-year transport bill. The bid
failed on a vote of 56-42, four short of the 60 needed to pass
in the Democratic-controlled chamber. Eleven Democrats voted
with the Republicans.
"As Congress now prepares to extend transportation programs
and negotiate a longer-term package, the House will insist that
the Keystone XL legislation be included as part of the package,"
the House Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans said on
their website on Friday.
The House has already passed legislation opposed by Obama
that would transfer authority for approving the pipeline to the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and would require the
regulator to quickly issue permits.
