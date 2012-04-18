* Fourth for House on pipeline from Canada
* White House has threatened to veto bill
* Representative Terry - 'It may not be the last rodeo'
* Sixty-nine Democrats approve bill
(Adds vote results, Boehner quote, details)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Wednesday in favor of speeding up the
Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada for the fourth time in two
years, but the Nebraska Republican who has championed the
project knows the vote may not be the last.
The pipeline, put on hold by President Barack Obama earlier
this year, has become an outsized political symbol heading into
the November elections as Republicans use it to attack Obama's
economic and energy policies.
"I've been through the Keystone rodeo before," said
Representative Lee Terry, while also expressing optimism that
this time, a bill he wrote might lead to a deal to advance
TransCanada's $7 billion pipeline.
A large group of House Democrats - 69 of 190 - backed the
bill, giving Republicans new hope the Democratic-led Senate and
Obama might be convinced to embrace the oil pipeline project.
Obama "knows the pipeline has broad and bipartisan support
in Congress and among the American people," House Speaker John
Boehner said.
But Terry, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce
Committee, also recognized that his bill, which passed the House
in a 293-127 vote as part of a broader bill to extend highway
and infrastructure funding, faced a rough ride ahead.
The bill would strip Obama of his authority to rule on the
cross-border pipeline. The White House said on Tuesday that
Obama would veto the bill if it makes it to his desk.
The Democratic president, who has backed the southernmost
portion of the line from Oklahoma to Texas, p ut a hold on the
rest of the project earlier this year, insisting a portion of
the pipeline in Nebraska needed more environmental review.
The House vote allows Boehner to begin negotiations with
Senate Democrats over the temporary funding measure for road,
rail and bridge projects.
TransCanada Corp's $7 billion Keystone project is
expected to be a major source of contention in those talks.
"We'll keep swinging," Terry vowed in an interview. "It may
not be the last rodeo."
TOP TARGET FOR GREEN GROUPS
Environmental groups have vehemently opposed Keystone
because they argue the crude it would bring from Canada's oil
sands is dirtier than other types of crude oil.
They are concerned about the risk posed by spills from the
pipeline, have contested estimates of jobs created by the
project and raised awareness about the growth in U.S. exports of
refined oil products.
"This is a plot to build a pipeline ... and then export that
oil outside the United States," said Edward Markey, a
Massachusetts Democrat and Keystone critic.
Last year, thousands of protesters encircled the White
House, and hundreds were arrested, focusing media scrutiny on
the pipeline and helping prompt the administration's second
thoughts on the project.
The state of Nebraska was also concerned that the pipeline's
original route went through the sensitive Sandhills region and
over a major aquifer.
The state government now supports a new route proposed by
TransCanada. Some groups in the state said they
planned a legal challenge.
The project will not tamp down surging gasoline prices,
warned Steve Cohen, a Democratic lawmaker who has led criticism
of the project in the House.
"That is hooey," Cohen said on Wednesday. "It will simply
mean more money for international oil companies."
HOUSE AND SENATE MUST AGREE
The House has been unable to agree on a long-term highway
deal. Terry's Keystone measure is attached to a 90-day stopgap
funding bill that would revoke Obama's authority over the
pipeline project and instead require the Fe d eral Energy
Regulatory Commission to issue permits quickly.
The House and Senate now need to agree on how to go forward
in order for the bill to reach Obama's desk. In light of past
Senate action on the measure, that could be a tough fight.
In March, the Senate agreed on a two-year, $109 billion plan
for transportation programs. At that time, the Senate considered
adding approval for Keystone to its highway bill, but the
measure failed in a 56-42 vote, four short of the 60 votes
needed to pass.
Obama took the unusual step of calling some senators
directly before the vote, asking them to reject the proposal.
Still, 11 Democratic senators voted for the plan. Terry
believes that negotiations on a short-term highway funding bill
that includes Keystone could pass a House-Senate conference
committee, which could make Obama rethink the veto threat.
"If we could get enough votes in the Senate, I could almost
guarantee the White House would become more reasonable," Terry
said.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)