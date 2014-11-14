(Adds details on next week's vote in Senate, Senator Booker
emerging as wild card)
By Timothy Gardner and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Nov 13 The Republican-led U.S. House
of Representatives prepared to vote on Friday to approve the
Keystone XL oil pipeline that will help transport oil from
Canada to the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but a companion bill in the
Senate may lack votes to pass next week.
The bills would circumvent the need for approval of
TransCanada Corp's $8 billion project by the Obama
administration, which has been pending for more than six years.
Final approval would bring to an end years of jousting
between supporters, who tout its job-creating potential, and
environmentalists, who say Canada's extraction of oil sands
would increase emissions linked to climate change.
It would also be a blow to President Barack Obama if members
of his Democratic Party joined Republicans to approve the
pipeline. It was not yet clear if Obama would use his veto, but
he has threatened to veto Keystone legislation in the past.
The Senate could take up the bill next week, possibly on
Tuesday. Mary Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat and chair of the
Senate energy panel, led the effort to approve the bill in her
chamber, but it appeared on Thursday that she did not yet have
enough votes for passage.
The abrupt move to vote on the pipeline follows midterm
elections last week that were disastrous for Democrats.
Republicans maintained control of the House and will take over
the Senate when the new Congress convenes in early 2015.
Landrieu herself faces a runoff election on Dec. 6. The
House bill was introduced by Republican Bill Cassidy, also of
Louisiana, who is seeking to unseat her. That they both pushed
the issue in Congress illustrates the importance of the pipeline
in a state whose economy is dependent on drilling, shipping and
refining oil.
Keystone XL requires presidential approval because it
crosses an international border. Obama has raised doubts about
how many jobs the pipeline would create and said he does not
want to interfere with a State Department review.
PATH UNCLEAR
Two Senate aides said Landrieu is one or two votes short of
the 60 in the 100-seat chamber that are needed to withstand a
potential filibuster, a procedure that effectively blocks
passage of a bill.
Many Democrats side with environmentalists, particularly
after pipeline spills in places such as Michigan.
"It's not Congress' job to issue construction permits,"
Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said on Thursday
through a spokesman. Coons, who had supported the pipeline
project in a symbolic measure attached to the federal budget
last year, will vote against it next week.
Coons was joined by two other Democrats, Senators Tim
Johnson of South Dakota and Ben Nelson in Florida, who had voted
for it in the past.
Other Democrats joined Landrieu. Senator Tom Carper of
Delaware said he thought the issue had dragged on too long and
it was time to "clear the decks" and move onto other problems.
Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat who has opposed
Keystone in the past, emerged as a wild card. His office on
Thursday had no comment on how he would vote.
If the bill passed, it would set up a showdown with the
White House.
Senior White House adviser Valerie Jarrett declined on
Thursday to say whether Obama would sign a bill. "We've always
taken a dim view of the legislative approach," she said in an
interview with MSNBC, echoing earlier White House comments. She
said the White House had not seen the proposed bills.
Obama has vetoed only two bills during his presidency, far
fewer than his predecessors. If he vetoed a Keystone bill,
Congress could try to override him.
"If he does veto it, however, we aren't finished," said
Senator John Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican who introduced
the Keystone bill with Landrieu earlier this year.
"We'll pass it as either part of broader energy legislation
or as an amendment to another must-pass bill," he said, adding
that it could happen in 2015 if lawmakers do not pass the bill
before the current congressional session ends.
The pipeline also faces a court challenge in Nebraska over
its route. A ruling on that case is possible within the next few
weeks.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, David Lawder, Susan
Heavey and Steve Holland in Washington; editing by Doina Chiacu,
Matthew Lewis, Frances Kerry and Leslie Adler)