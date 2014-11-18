(Adds Hoeven quote in paragraph 6)
By Timothy Gardner and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Nov 17 Supporters of the Keystone XL
pipeline in the U.S. Senate scrambled on Monday to gather one
last vote to pass a bill that authorizes the project that would
help send Canadian oil to the U.S. Gulf, a task that became
harder after President Barack Obama made his toughest comments
yet on the topic.
Momentum appeared to be going against the pipeline as
Democratic Senator Jay Rockefeller of West Virginia told
reporters late on Monday that he would vote against it on
Tuesday.
At the same time, Democratic Senator Carl Levin of Michigan
also proclaimed to reporters, "I'm voting no," and independent
Senator Angus King of Maine said he "probably" would vote
against approving the oil pipeline. King added that he would
make his final decision during the vote "when they get to the
Ks" in the roll-call.
The three senators have been heavily lobbied by pipeline
backers. Rockefeller and Levin are retiring at year's end and
some had thought they could be persuaded to vote yes in a vote
that appears to be going down to the wire on Tuesday.
Senator Mary Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat, is
co-sponsoring the bill with Republican Senator John Hoeven of
North Dakota. She faces a runoff for another six-year term next
month and has been working hard to gather the 60th vote needed
to pass a bill that the House of Representatives approved on
Friday.
Late on Monday Hoeven told reporters: "We've got 59
announced (supporters). I think we'll get there but I don't know
for sure until we have the vote." Hoeven said there were still
some "maybes" but he would not elaborate.
The Senate is expected to vote as early as 6:15 p.m. ET
(2315 GMT) on Tuesday on the TransCanada Corp pipeline,
which would transport more than 800,000 barrels per day of oil.
All 45 Senate Republicans support the pipeline, so backers
need 15 Democrats to reach the 60 votes needed under an
agreement outlining the rules for debating and passing the bill.
Obama criticized the project during a trip to Asia late last
week, saying it would not lower fuel prices for drivers, but
would allow Canada to "pump their oil, send it through our land,
down to the Gulf, where it will be sold everywhere
else."
His adviser John Podesta reiterated Obama's message in a
call with reporters on Monday: "I would just repeat what he
said, which is we ought to take the time to let the process play
out and let the analysis come in."
The State Department has been studying the pipeline
proposal, and its approval is needed because the project crosses
an international border.
Republicans and energy analysts said those comments likely
meant Obama was leaning toward vetoing any Keystone bill that
passes, either this year or early next year.
"The president ... is basically threatening a veto this
time," said Ryan Bernstein, an aide to Hoeven. "Obviously, this
makes it harder to gather votes."
Many environmentalists oppose Keystone, saying it would
spike emissions linked to climate change and that the oil could
be sold abroad. Construction workers and other supporters say it
would create thousands of jobs.
Hoeven plans to reintroduce the bill in January or February
if it does not pass on Tuesday. Supporters could introduce a
stand-alone bill or attach Keystone language to another bill
that would be hard for Obama to veto.
Republicans say they will have 60 votes next year after the
party's strong showing in this month's U.S. midterm elections
which will give them new senators including Joni Ernst of Iowa
and Cory Gardner of Colorado.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Susan Cornwelll
in Washington; editing by Ros Krasny, Matthew Lewis and Cynthia
Osterman)