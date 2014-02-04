By Patrick Rucker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 4 A bipartisan group of U.S.
lawmakers voiced support on Tuesday for the Keystone XL crude
oil pipeline, and did not rule out using legislation to force
the White House to approve the Canada-to-Texas project.
Several U.S. senators and representatives encouraged
President Barack Obama to bless TransCanada Corp's plan
to build a line that would carry up to 830,000 barrels per day
of oil sands crude from Western Canada and light, sweet crude
from North Dakota to oil refiners in the Gulf of Mexico.
They were joined by Gary Doer, Canada's ambassador to the
United States, and a number of business and labor leaders in an
event at the U.S. Congress.
The U.S. State Department concluded last week that the
pipeline would not spur oil sands development or unduly worsen
climate change - two claims environmentalist foes of the project
have made.
"It's past time for the president to approve the Keystone XL
pipeline," Senator John Hoeven told reporters, arguing - as
supporters have done for years - that the project would create
jobs and lift economies along the pipeline route.
Lawmakers said they had not yet decided how best to push the
project over the next three months, a period when eight
different federal agencies have the opportunity to weigh in on
the pipeline.
"Our coalition is going to be discussing a strategy," said
Senator Mary Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat who is expected to
take over leadership of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources
Committee soon. "We will just take it a step at a time."
Landrieu and Alaska's Mark Begich are among the Democratic
senators up for re-election in November who support the pipeline
and are anxious for Obama to approve it.
In 2011, lawmakers passed legislation to force the White
House to give a Keystone ruling. Obama rejected the proposal in
early 2012 and TransCanada returned later that year with an
amended route for the proposed pipeline.
Hoeven, a North Dakota Republican, said his congressional
allies would take action "depending on what our coalition wants
to do and is willing to do."
Congressman Lee Terry, a Republican from Nebraska, said he
had not heard of any current push in the House of
Representatives to again use legislation to push Obama.
"Anything is possible, but there is no discussion," he said.
Opponents of the pipeline have also been out in force since
the State Department report was released. On Monday thousands of
activists staged events around the country urging Obama to
reject Keystone.