* Groups say spills would hurt whooping crane
* State Dept hopes to decide on permit by year's end
Oct 25 Three environmental groups sued the U.S.
government on Tuesday, challenging claims in a State Department
report that said a proposed Canada-to-Texas oil sands pipeline
poses little risk to endangered species because spills on the
line were unlikely.
The Center for Biological Diversity, the Western Nebraska
Resources Council and Friends of the Earth filed a suit in
federal court in Nebraska, challenging an appendix in the State
Department's final environmental impact statement that said
spills are unlikely to occur.
The groups said that statement was contradicted in the
State Department's environmental assessment, which said
TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) proposed Keystone XL pipeline will
cause one or two small spills a year during its 50-year life.
"We're asking either the agencies or the government to set
aside the conclusion that the pipeline is not likely to result
in spills," said Amy Atwood, a lawyer with the Center for
Biological Diversity.
She said potential spills near Nebraska's Sand Hills region
could harm whooping cranes and that the endangered birds could
also collide with power transmission lines that are required by
the project.
The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court in Nebraska.
It can be seen here: link.reuters.com/juq64s .
With Tuesday's litigation, the environmental groups
expanded their original case filed earlier this month that
seeks to stop the government and TransCanada from doing
preliminary work on the line in Nebraska. [ID:nN1E7940Q2]
The project could face many legal and regulatory hurdles
that could delay it. Approval for it has been pending since
late 2008.
Opponents of the pipeline say oil sands production releases
large amounts of greenhouse gases and that the fuel is
potentially corrosive to to pipelines.
Supporters say the pipeline would create thousands of jobs
and boost imports from a close ally.
A spokeswoman for the State Department said it had no
comment on the litigation.
TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard said there is nothing
new in this amended complaint, "and we continue to believe it
is without merit."
TransCanada hopes the $7 billion pipeline will be built by
2013. The State Department hopes to decide whether it should
give TransCanada a final permit for the line before the end of
the year.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Andrea Evans)