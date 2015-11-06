Nov 6 Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, a Republican, said U.S. President Barack Obama's rejection of the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline put at risk jobs and tax revenue which would have boosted the state.

Obama on Friday rejected the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada. The pipeline had been planned to go through Nebraska en route to refineries and ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

"Keystone XL would have brought good-paying jobs and much-needed tax revenue to Nebraska's counties," said Governor Pete Ricketts, in a statement. "President Obama's politically-motivated decision to reject this project puts the jobs and this tax revenue at risk."

(Reporting by Megan Davies and Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)