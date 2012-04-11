OMAHA, Neb., April 11 The Nebraska Legislature
approved a bill on Wednesday that would provide support for an
expected new route for TransCanada Corp's
Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL crude oil pipeline that would bypass
an environmentally sensitive region in the state.
Environmental groups have said they plan a legal challenge
to the legislation to speed up consideration of a route, which
Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman has said he will sign.
An earlier proposed route would have taken the pipeline
through the Sandhills region and Ogallala aquifer in Nebraska
that provides drinking water to millions and irrigation for
farmland, drawing opposition from landowners and environmental
groups.
President Barack Obama in early 2012 delayed a decision on
the pipeline until after the Nov. 6 election due to concerns
about the aquifer and the speed with which he was being required
to make a decision, drawing criticism from Republicans.
Obama has since thrown his support behind TransCanada's plan
for the southern leg of the pipeline from Oklahoma to Texas.
The bill, approved on a 44-5 vote in Nebraska's
single-chamber Legislature, allows the state Department of
Environmental Quality to review a new route within Nebraska,
with Heineman holding final approval.
TransCanada spokesperson Shawn Howard said in a statement
the legislation "puts the power for final route selection in
Nebraska back in the hands of Nebraskans, regardless of what
takes place at the federal level."
The legislation takes the primary decision out of the hands
of a state public service commission established last year. The
commission would conduct a second review if the governor rejects
the decision of the state environmental quality department.
Howard said TransCanada would consult with the department
"very soon to discuss next steps and to present them with our
thoughts on a re-aligned route around the Nebraska Sandhills."
