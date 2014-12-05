Dec 5 Nebraska's Supreme Court could help settle
the fate of the Keystone XL pipeline when it decides whether
state lawmakers were right to clear the way for the
controversial project.
At issue are a few narrow legal questions, but the ruling by
the seven-judge panel could either clear a bureaucratic hurdle
or send the TransCanada Corp plan into a logistical
tailspin after more than five years of delay.
The timing of the decision is unclear, but the court has
said it will be issued on a Friday morning.
Many analysts expect word to come before state lawmakers
convene for their next session in the first full week of
January.
Following are some possible legal outcomes:
A RULING AGAINST KEYSTONE
- Uphold a ruling in Thompson v. Heineman, CI 12-2060.
- A state court faulted Republican Governor Dave Heineman
for shepherding the 2012 legislation that cleared the way for
the pipeline route. The judge said that work was typically left
to the state's Public Services Commission.
- If the top court endorses the lower judge's ruling,
TransCanada may have to begin a new bureaucratic odyssey with
the PSC that would likely last at least seven months, maybe
more.
- If the PSC alters the route, the U.S. State Department
would likely undertake a further review of impacts, adding more
months to the process.
A RULING IN KEYSTONE'S FAVOR
- Overturn the lower court decision.
- The Supreme Court may decide that Heineman had the power
to approve a Keystone XL route, which would remove one of the
last meaningful challenges to the project.
- But President Barack Obama has said he will have the final
word on the proposed Canada-to-Texas project. An end to the
Nebraska dispute would clear the way for a White House decision.
OTHER POSSIBLE RULINGS
- The court may broadly endorse Heineman's authority to
support a pipeline route but challenge the 2012 moves on
technical grounds and ask the Legislature to take up the issue
again.
- The Nebraska PSC typically regulates "common carrier"
projects like pipelines, but the court could decide that
Keystone is an exception, clouding the rules to right of way
across private property.
- Heineman has argued that Keystone foes do not have
standing to challenge the project since it is not yet clear how
landowners could be affected. If the judges agree, the dispute
could live on in a fresh challenge.
