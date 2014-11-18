WASHINGTON Nov 18 A White House official said on Tuesday that President Barack Obama does not support legislation in the U.S. Senate that would authorize the Keystone XL pipeline to transport oil from Canada into the United States.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not specify whether Obama would veto the legislation if Congress passed it. The Senate planned to vote on the bill later on Tuesday, but it was not clear whether pipeline supporters had enough votes to approve it. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)