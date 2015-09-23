WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The White House said on
Wednesday that President Barack Obama has previously expressed
skepticism of claims from Keystone XL supporters that the
pipeline would create jobs and have a long term economic impact.
Responding to comments made on Tuesday from Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she would oppose the
pipeline, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there was
nothing "widely reported" about Clinton's comments that he would
"strenuously disagree with."
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by
Sandra Maler)