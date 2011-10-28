* Groups say State Dept process corrupted by bias
* Call for probe follows request from lawmakers
* Groups say the pipeline review should be halted
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 Environmental groups on
Friday called for a probe of the U.S. State Department's review
of the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline, citing possible
conflicts of interest and improper behavior by the department.
The groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council
and Sierra Club, asked the department's inspector general to
look into allegations that department officials coached the
pipeline's owner TransCanada (TRP.TO) and that the top lobbyist
for the pipeline had inappropriate access to the department.
"Evidence has mounted that the State Department's pipeline
review has been corrupted by bias, lobbyist influence and
conflicts of interest," said Erich Pica, head of Friends of the
Earth, on a call discussing the group's request.
The request follows a similar statement by 15 lawmakers
earlier this week and is the latest salvo in a fierce battle
over the pipeline which would transport oil sands crude to Gulf
coast refineries. [ID:nN1E79P22D]
The pipeline requires State Department approval because it
crosses the Canada-U.S. border. The department was expected to
rule on the pipeline by year-end, although that could also
slip. [ID:nN1E79O20K]
Environmentalists have rallied against the pipeline
project, which they say would lock the nation into consumption
of the "dirtiest" fuel on the planet.
Supporters of the pipeline have argued that the oil sands
will be developed regardless of the U.S. stance and that the
project would produce thousands of jobs while securing fuel
from a stable ally.
The decision on the pipeline has placed the Obama
administration in a tenuous situation with his environmental
base using the project as a test of the White House's
commitment to green issues.
Sierra Club head Michael Brune said his organization will
have a hard time building support for the administration if he
does not reject the pipeline and back other key environmental
causes.
"We don't think that we will be able to effectively
mobilize our members until the president keeps his promise to
fight climate change effectively, to stand up to big polluters
and to protect public health," Brune said on the call.
Still, the White House will face charges that it has not
done enough to address rising fuel prices if it does not
approve the pipeline, especially if oil prices spike.
The groups asking for the State Department investigation
said the department should not make the final decision on the
presidential permit and that all proceedings on the pipeline
should be halted while the investigation takes place.
In their letter to the inspector general, the groups raised
concerns that the company hired to carry out the environmental
review of the project, Cardno Entrix, had financial ties to
TransCanada.
They also raised concerns that State Department officials
were working with TransCanada behind the scenes to ensure that
the permit was granted.
(Editing by Jim Marshall)