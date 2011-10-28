* Groups say State Dept process corrupted by bias

* Call for probe follows request from lawmakers

* Groups say the pipeline review should be halted

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 Environmental groups on Friday called for a probe of the U.S. State Department's review of the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL pipeline, citing possible conflicts of interest and improper behavior by the department.

The groups, including the Natural Resources Defense Council and Sierra Club, asked the department's inspector general to look into allegations that department officials coached the pipeline's owner TransCanada (TRP.TO) and that the top lobbyist for the pipeline had inappropriate access to the department.

"Evidence has mounted that the State Department's pipeline review has been corrupted by bias, lobbyist influence and conflicts of interest," said Erich Pica, head of Friends of the Earth, on a call discussing the group's request.

The request follows a similar statement by 15 lawmakers earlier this week and is the latest salvo in a fierce battle over the pipeline which would transport oil sands crude to Gulf coast refineries. [ID:nN1E79P22D]

The pipeline requires State Department approval because it crosses the Canada-U.S. border. The department was expected to rule on the pipeline by year-end, although that could also slip. [ID:nN1E79O20K]

Environmentalists have rallied against the pipeline project, which they say would lock the nation into consumption of the "dirtiest" fuel on the planet.

Supporters of the pipeline have argued that the oil sands will be developed regardless of the U.S. stance and that the project would produce thousands of jobs while securing fuel from a stable ally.

The decision on the pipeline has placed the Obama administration in a tenuous situation with his environmental base using the project as a test of the White House's commitment to green issues.

Sierra Club head Michael Brune said his organization will have a hard time building support for the administration if he does not reject the pipeline and back other key environmental causes.

"We don't think that we will be able to effectively mobilize our members until the president keeps his promise to fight climate change effectively, to stand up to big polluters and to protect public health," Brune said on the call.

Still, the White House will face charges that it has not done enough to address rising fuel prices if it does not approve the pipeline, especially if oil prices spike.

The groups asking for the State Department investigation said the department should not make the final decision on the presidential permit and that all proceedings on the pipeline should be halted while the investigation takes place.

In their letter to the inspector general, the groups raised concerns that the company hired to carry out the environmental review of the project, Cardno Entrix, had financial ties to TransCanada.

They also raised concerns that State Department officials were working with TransCanada behind the scenes to ensure that the permit was granted. (Editing by Jim Marshall)