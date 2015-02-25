(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 25 "Because this act of Congress
conflicts with established executive branch procedures and cuts
short thorough consideration of issues that could bear on our
national interest - including our security, safety and
environment - it has earned my veto."
With those words, the president returned the Keystone
pipeline authorization act (S.1) to the Senate unsigned, and
challenged lawmakers to find the two-thirds majorities in both
houses needed to enact the law without his approval, something
that remains unlikely.
But by citing established procedures and the need not to
short cut a thorough examination of the issues, after more than
six years of environmental reviews, the president's staff
demonstrated they have absolutely no sense of irony and a deeply
cynical approach to governing.
The president's advisers insist the administration has not
yet taken a decision on the merits of the pipeline and is still
waiting for the State Department to finish its long-delayed
review.
The president's spokesman has insisted it is still
"certainly possible" that he could authorise the pipeline in the
normal way if he concludes that is in the national interest.
The administration insists its objections are procedural and
centre on the attempt to take a decision that is notionally
about foreign relations, a traditional area of executive branch
prerogative, out of the president's hands.
But the fiction that the administration is keeping an open
mind about the project while insisting the normal process is
observed is becoming impossible to sustain.
The president himself has made a series of increasingly
critical comments in recent months about the pipeline which
strongly suggest he has made up his mind to reject it.
BROKEN PROCESS
Keystone has become a totemic issue for both environmental
campaigners and the oil industry, which has been used to
mobilised passions out of all proportion to the significance of
a single pipeline.
But it is also a symbol of a broken decision-making process
that should be overhauled to ensure the United States can meet
the urgent energy and environmental challenges of the 21st
century.
TransCanada submitted an application for a
presidential permit to build the pipeline in September 2008 and
2,350 days later the administration is still unable to provide a
timetable for making a final decision.
The exhaustive review process has generated literally
thousands of pages of analysis - covering everything from its
impact on groundwater (40 pages), vegetation (50) threatened and
endangered species (130) and socioeconomics (110) to take just a
few examples.
Keystone has kept dozens of lawyers, lobbyists, economists,
bureaucrats and specialists in environmental impact statements
in highly-paid full-time employment for years.
And still the administration says it needs more time to
study the issues and reach a decision on whether the pipeline is
in the national interest.
Protecting the environment and taking action on climate
change are important. Major infrastructure projects deserve
thorough review. But taking decisions in a timely manner is also
important. And in this case, the administration has failed.
In one sense, Keystone is unusual: most applications to
build pipelines and power lines across the U.S.-Canadian border
have been approved swiftly.
But in another it is emblematic: the preparation of
environmental impact statements and authorisations for major
energy infrastructure projects has become a source of lengthy
delays.
Delay has become the favourite weapon to kill projects to
which environmental groups object, as Michael Graetz of Columbia
Law School has explained ("The End of Energy" 2011).
"Litigation to enforce new legislative requirements,
especially for environmental impact statements, (has) made
placing new sources of energy in service much more difficult and
expensive," Graetz wrote.
"Environmental activists had mastered techniques that at a
minimum served to delay energy projects and make them more
costly, but that in many instances also succeeded in killing
projects altogether."
DELAY AND KILL
The biggest victim of the delay-and-kill strategy has been
nuclear power, which some prominent climate campaigners now warn
is essential to stemming catastrophic climate change.
But the same strategy is now being used to delay and block
Keystone as part of a broader effort to halt the exploitation of
Canada's oil sands.
The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969 had
strong bipartisan support and was passed by a
Democrat-controlled Congress and signed into law by Republican
President Richard Nixon.
NEPA was approved by the House of Representatives by a
lopsided majority of 372-15 and unanimously by the U.S. Senate.
"Restoring nature to its natural state is a cause beyond
party and beyond factions. It has become a common cause of all
the people of this country," Nixon told Congress in his annual
address in 1970.
But NEPA was never intended to become a source of endless
decision-making delays or a full employment act for lawyers,
lobbyists and environmental specialists.
The distortion and manipulation of the NEPA process has
brought the entire system into increasing disrepute and made it
an issue of contention between the parties.
For the White House, liberal Democrats and environmental
groups the issue is not Keystone but the broader fight against
climate change.
For most Republicans, Democrats from energy producing
states, and large parts of the petroleum industry and the wider
business community, however, the issue is becoming whether the
NEPA process is broken.
As the Keystone process slouches onwards, it is hard not to
conclude something has gone terribly wrong with the
decision-making process in this case and for energy projects
more generally.
With its constant promises, a decision can be expected soon,
followed by more excuses for delay, statements that the
administration is keeping an open mind, followed by critical
statements about the project, the decision-making process has
appeared neither transparent nor honest.
If the president wanted to make a symbolic gesture on
climate change, and please his supporters in the environmental
movement, by refusing the pipeline, he should have done so years
ago and made his objections plain.
Instead, his administration has cynically spun out the
process to avoid taking a controversial decision and diminished
the credibility of the entire presidential permitting and NEPA
process.
(Editing by David Evans)