WASHINGTON Jan 31 The U.S. State Department on
Thursday issued its long awaited final environmental impact
statement on the proposed Keystone pipeline, which would carry
crude oil from Canada's tar sands region to refiners in the Gulf
of Mexico.
The following are quotes from lawmakers, environmental
groups and others on the report and the road ahead for
TransCanada Corp's, which was first proposed more than
five years ago.
-----------------------------
U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER JOHN BOEHNER:
"President Obama is out of excuses. The fact that he has let
a final decision on the Keystone pipeline project - and the more
than 100,000 jobs that come with it - languish for more than
five years is economic malpractice."
NEERA TANDEN, CENTER FOR AMERICAN PROGRESS:
"This environmental impact study - which ignores the
evidence gathered in the past year that indicates the pipeline
will increase our level of emissions - is by no means the final
word on the Keystone XL pipeline.
"Since we know this pipeline will significantly exacerbate
the problem of carbon pollution, I hope that President Obama
will hold firm on the commitment he made in his climate speech
and reject the pipeline."
U.S. SENATOR JOE MANCHIN, DEMOCRAT OF WEST VIRGINIA:
"I encourage the Secretary of State and the President to
take the final step necessary to approve the pipeline's
construction because there is no doubt that this is in our
nation's best interest."
LARRY SCHWEIGER, CEO, NATIONAL WILDLIFE FEDERATION:
"In this report, for the very first time, the State
Department acknowledges a scenario in which the Keystone XL tar
sands export pipeline dramatically increases carbon pollution.
That's a welcome and long overdue change, and it gives President
Obama all the evidence he needs to reject Keystone XL."
U.S. SENATOR JERRY MORAN, REPUBLICAN OF KANSAS:
"The release of the final analysis should bring us one step
closer to moving this job-creating, domestic energy-producing
project forward. Despite the Administration's continued
reluctance to approve this necessary project, the overwhelming
majority Americans agree that we should proceed immediately."
SENATOR JOHN HOEVEN, REPUBLICAN OF NORTH DAKOTA
"The U.S. State Department's final EIS released today is a
step forward in that it poses no reason for President Obama to
deny approval of the Keystone XL pipeline project. Although not
explicit, this finding is consistent with four previous findings
that affirm the need to begin construction without delay. On the
other hand, the report is vague and provides no timeline for a
final decision, giving the president broad room to postpone a
decision further."
REP. HENRY WAXMAN, DEMOCRAT OF CALIFORNIA
"While still flawed, this environmental review recognizes
that the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline could have a significant
effect on carbon pollution, depending on variables such as oil
prices and transportation costs."
SENATOR MARY LANDRIEU, DEMOCRAT OF LOUISIANA:
"This single project will inject billions of dollars into
Louisiana and national economies and reduce our dependence on
oil from hostile countries. Once again, another study has
concluded that the Keystone XL pipeline will have no significant
impact on our environment. If we wait any longer to approve this
project, we risk losing it for good."
JACK GERARD, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE:
"Five years, five federal reviews, dozens of public
meetings, over a million comments and one conclusion the
Keystone XL pipeline is safe for the environment. This final
review puts to rest any credible concerns about the pipeline's
potential negative impact on the environment."
ERICH PICA, PRESIDENT, FRIENDS OF THE EARTH:
"The State Department's environmental review of the Keystone
XL pipeline is a farce. Since the beginning of the assessment,
the oil industry has had a direct pipeline into the agency.
Perhaps most frustrating, is the apparent collusion between the
State Department, oil industry and the Canadian government."