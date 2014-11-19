WASHINGTON Nov 18 A bill to approve the
Keystone XL pipeline was narrowly defeated in the U.S. Senate on
Tuesday, failing one vote short of the 60 needed to get the
measure to President Barack Obama's desk.
Following are selected responses:
SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL
"We came up one vote short on the Keystone pipeline today.
This will be an early item on the agenda in the next congress,
and I'm very confident that Senator Hoeven's bill will succeed
and we'll be able to get it down to the president."
SENATOR JOHN HOEVEN, REPUBLICAN OF NORTH DAKOTA
"I believe we will have the votes to pass the bill in
January when a number of new Senators who support my legislation
take office and the new Congress begins. At that time, I will
reintroduce the bill, possibly as part of a broader energy
package or appropriations bill that the president will not want
to veto."
KAREN HARBERT, CEO OF THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE'S
INSTITUTE FOR 21ST CENTURY ENERGY
"We're pleased that a bipartisan majority of Congress once
again supported building the pipeline. Unfortunately, there have
been no indications that the Obama administration will stop
ignoring the vast majority of Americans that support the
pipeline, but we do know that Keystone will have even stronger
support in the next Congress."
TERRY O'SULLIVAN, GENERAL PRESIDENT, LABORERS' INTERNATIONAL
UNION OF NORTH AMERICA
"As the White House politicized the construction of the
pipeline, 41 Senate Democrats cowardly stepped in line, throwing
one of their own colleagues, Senator Mary Landrieu, along with
hard working blue-collar construction workers, under the bus."
FRANCES BEINECKE, PRESIDENT, NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE
COUNCIL
"The bill would have turned Congress into a permitting
authority, overriding environmental law, and giving a green
light to a pipeline project that would worsen climate change and
threaten water quality. The Senate did the right thing."
PRESENTE.ORG MANAGING DIRECTOR MARIANA LUIZ
"Senator Landrieu's quest to turn Latinos into a personal
punching bag was finally pushed back upon by Senate Democrats
tonight in their vote to reject the Keystone XL pipeline. From
pushing for increased deportations of our family members to
fighting for more extreme weather and climate change through
toxic pipelines like Keystone XL, Senator Landrieu has spent an
embarrassing amount of time trying to hurt Latino families in
her quest for power."
