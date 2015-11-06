WASHINGTON Nov 6 Republican White House
hopefuls on Friday slammed the Obama administration's rejection
of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, saying the decision would hurt
the U.S. economy.
"The Obama admin's politically motivated rejection of the
Keystone XL pipeline is a self-inflicted attack on the U.S.
economy and jobs," former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said on
Twitter. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, another presidential
candidate, vowed to approve the pipeline if he wins the White
House in 2016.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)