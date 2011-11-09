WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. State Department is
considering rerouting TransCanada Corp.'s (TRP.TO) proposed $7
billion Keystone XL pipeline to avoid ecologically sensitive
areas of Nebraska, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.
The State Department has been weighing issues raised in
public meetings and talks with officials in six states that
would be affected "including whether to consider a rerouting of
the Keystone XL pipeline away from an environmentally delicate
area of Nebraska," the official said.
A decision to consider an alternative route would require
an environmental impact study on the new segment of the
pipeline, the official said. Such a move could delay a final
decision on whether to go forward on the pipeline.
The State Department said last week that it still hoped to
make a decision by the end of the year, but did not rule out
delaying the decision if necessary.
Nebraska lawmakers are considering legislation to regulate
the pipeline and possibly force TransCanada Corp to move its
route away from the state's ecologically sensitive Sand Hills
region and Ogallala aquifer, a major source of drinking and
irrigation water for several states.
The State Department has the power to decide whether the
TransCanada Corp's pipeline can go forward because the project
crosses the national border.
President Barack Obama said last week that health and
economic factors would be taken into account when his
administration decides whether to approve the pipeline.
Obama's inclinations about the pipeline are being closely
watched by environmentalists, who oppose the project, and
proponents, who say it would create jobs.
If Nebraska succeeds in changing the route for the planned
pipeline, the could delay the project.
"The State Department is committed to conducting a
thorough, rigorous and transparent process that leads to a
decision that is in the national interest, including if needed
gathering and assessing additional information," a State
Department official familiar with the process said.
The $7 billion project would take 700,000 barrels per day
or more from Canada's oil sands in the province of Alberta
through six states to refineries in Texas.
TransCanada said last month that it was too late in the
federal approval process to move the proposed path for the
line.
(Reporting by JoAnne Allen; Editing by Eric Walsh)