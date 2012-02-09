UPDATE 2-Oil gains on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
WASHINGTON Feb 9 The State Department Inspector General issued a review on Thursday that found "no evidence" the company that wants to build the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL crude oil pipeline had improperly influenced on a contractor that performed the environmental review of the project.
Lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, and several Democrats had asked the inspector to investigate whether TransCanada Corp had financial ties to Cardno Entrix. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner; and Ayesha Rascoe)
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 27 If you were looking for evidence of reduced crude oil supply from OPEC and its main ally in cutting output to boost prices, Russia, then stay away from Asia's top importers.
* Speculators raise US crude net long positions to record high