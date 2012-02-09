WASHINGTON Feb 9 The State Department Inspector General issued a review on Thursday that found "no evidence" the company that wants to build the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL crude oil pipeline had improperly influenced on a contractor that performed the environmental review of the project.

Lawmakers including Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, and several Democrats had asked the inspector to investigate whether TransCanada Corp had financial ties to Cardno Entrix. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner; and Ayesha Rascoe)