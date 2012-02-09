(Corrects typographical error in TransCanada spokesman surname
Millar, not Miller.)
* IG: State was not biased in its Keystone review
* Says State kept TransCanada "at arms length"
* Makes some suggestions for improvements
By Timothy Gardner and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 An internal watchdog on
Thursday cleared the U.S. State Department of conflict of
interest allegations in its review of the stalled Keystone XL
crude oil pipeline.
Lawmakers concerned about the environmental impact of
TransCanada's pipeline requested the State Department's
Inspector General take a closer look at the players involved in
reviewing the project, which President Barack Obama has since
put on ice for further environmental study,
In a 58-page report, Harold Geisel, State's deputy inspector
general, said he found the department "did not violate its role
as an unbiased oversight agency" in reviewing the
Canada-to-Texas pipeline.
"TransCanada's influence was minimal," the review said.
Obama blocked the project last month, citing the need for
further review of its route as the line would have traversed
sensitive lands and an aquifer in Nebraska.
But the absolution of alleged conflicts shores up the
argument for Republicans in Congress, who are trying to speed
approval for the pipeline.
Republicans in both the Senate and House of Representatives
have introduced legislation to try to fast-track the stalled
project, which has become a prominent issue ahead of the 2012
elections.
But the report is unlikely to quell criticism from lawmakers
and environmental groups who worry about pollution created by
Canadian oil sands crude, and who want to stop the project.
SOME IMPROVEMENTS NEEDED
Environmentalists had claimed that the State Department was
influenced by the company's lobbyists including Paul Elliott,
who had served as the national campaign manager for Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton, during her 2008 run for president.
The review concluded however that the department had kept
TransCanada's officials "at arm's length" as it met with a wide
range of groups holding different views.
TransCanada said that it had been confident its conduct
would be ruled to be above-board.
"We are pleased that the latest claims put forward by
activists who are opposed to Keystone XL are unfounded, as we
knew they would be," spokesman James Millar said in an
email.
Still, the Inspector General suggested some improvements,
and said State could have done more to verify that there was no
conflict of interest between Cardno Entrix, the contractor hired
to manage the environmental review, and TransCanada.
"The findings confirm once again why the project should not
be rubber-stamped for approval, despite efforts by Republicans
in Congress to do just that," said Senator Bernie Sanders, an
independent from Vermont who asked for the review.
Steve Cohen, a Democratic congressman from Tennessee who has
led opposition to the project, noted the report found State
Department did not have enough expertise and experience to
review the project, and did not consider alternative routes.
"This report undermines the integrity of the project's
review and underscores the point that the pipeline should not be
approved based on a shoddy, unscientific review," said Cohen.
The Inspector General did suggest improvements to the way
TransCanada conducts environmental reviews, including hiring a
staff member with expertise.
The State Department has already begun to make the suggested
changes and will have them in place within two months, a senior
official said.
(Additional reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Andrew Quinn in
Washington and Jeffrey Jones in Calgary.; Editing by Alden
Bentley and Bob Burgdorfer)