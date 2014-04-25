MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 25 Canada new energy
minister, Greg Rickford, said he hopes the Obama administration
will "depoliticize" its decision on the Keystone XL pipeline
soon, adding that he is hopeful Washington will eventually give
the green light to the project.
"Obviously we hope sooner rather than later that this is
depoliticized, if you will, and that the communities along the
pipeline, which include Canada and the United States can reap
the tremendous economic benefits of Keystone," Rickford told
reporters after a speech.
Rickford was reacting to U.S. President Barack Obama's
announcement on Friday that he would further delay a decision on
TransCanada's Keystone XL, with no conclusion now
likely until after the U.S. mid-term elections in November.
