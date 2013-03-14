* Bill would take approval from Obama administration's hands
* Similar legislation last year fell 4 votes short
* There are enough votes to overturn any Obama veto -Hoeven
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, March 14 A bipartisan bill
introduced in the U.S. Senate on Thursday would give Congress
the power to approve TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL
pipeline project to link Canada's oil sands with refineries and
ports in Texas.
The measure, unveiled by John Hoeven, a North Dakota
Republican, and Max Baucus, a Montana Democrat, would take
approval of the more than 800,000-barrels-per-day pipeline out
of the hands of the Obama administration.
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters after the
bill was introduced that the approval process for pipelines
crossing international borders belongs with the State
Department.
The $5.3 billion pipeline has become a symbol of oil sands
development for both its opponents and supporters.
Environmentalists say it would open up access to the oil sands
which are carbon-intensive to produce.
The pipeline's proponents say the pipeline would bolster
North American energy security and usher in thousands of new
jobs, and pour capital into the economy.
The State Department this month issued an environmental
assessment of the project that said it would not cause
environmental harm. After the report is finalized, President
Barack Obama is expected to make a final decision on Keystone,
around August or later.
But Hoeven, who along with other Republicans in the Senate
met with Obama on Thursday, said the decision could not wait.
"We don't know if Obama will approve it or provide a new
regulatory barrier," Hoeven said in an interview.
The senator called the project, approval of which has been
pending for more than 4-1/2 years, "perhaps the most thoroughly
studied and long-delayed project of its kind in U.S. history."
The State Department report said it would create 35 to 50
permanent jobs, and support about 42,100 temporary jobs
throughout the country, not all of them directly.
Keystone XL would carry crude from Alberta's oil sands and
from the central United States, helping to relieve a glut
building up as a result of the drilling boom in North Dakota and
Montana. The southern leg of the line, which does not need a
presidential permit handled by the State Department, is more
than halfway built.
HOEVEN NOT WORRIED ABOUT VETO
The bill, which had 16 co-sponsors including eight Democrats
and was gaining more, is likely to face a tough battle.
Congress has tried several times to push Obama to approve
Keystone. In late 2011 Republicans inserted language in a
payroll tax cut bill giving Obama a 60-day deadline to make a
decision.
Obama ruled in early 2012 the administration needed more
time to evaluate a revised route through Nebraska submitted by
TransCanada to avoid sensitive ecological areas.
Keystone backers in Congress pushed to override Obama's call
and approve the line themselves, but a vote last year in the
Senate fell four votes short of passage.
Hoeven said this time the bill should pass because the
previous vote was held before Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman
approved TransCanada's revised path of the pipeline. Hoeven also
said he believed he has enough votes to overturn an Obama veto
should it reach that point.
"I think so because we have knocked down all of the excuses
for not doing it ... and it's something the American people
want," Hoeven said.
Carney said the State Department decision process, which
involves input from entities including federal agencies,
companies, and state governments, helps to separate the decision
from politics.