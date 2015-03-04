By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Senate failed on
Wednesday to override President Barack Obama's veto of
legislation approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline, leaving the
controversial project to await an administration decision on
whether to permit or deny it.
The Senate mustered just 62 votes in favor of overriding the
veto, short of the two-thirds needed. Thirty-seven senators
voted to sustain Obama's veto. The Senate action means the House
of Representatives will not vote on override.
Some Republicans have spoken of trying again to force
Obama's hand on the project, by attaching Keystone approval to
some other bill in Congress this year.
The TransCanada Corp pipeline would carry 830,000
barrels a day of mostly Canadian oil sands crude to Nebraska en
route to refineries and ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It has
been pending for more than six years.
Republicans support building the pipeline, saying it would
create jobs. Obama has questioned Keystone XL's employment
impact and raised concerns about its effects on climate change.
The struggle over whether to build Keystone escalated after
Republicans won control of the Senate last year. New Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said pipeline approval would be
the first bill the Republican-led Congress would send to Obama.
Obama last month vetoed the bill authorizing the pipeline's
construction, saying it had bypassed a final State Department
assessment on whether the project would benefit the United
States. The department is handling the approval process because
the pipeline would cross the U.S.-Canadian border.
Once that State Department assessment is in - expected in
the coming weeks or months - Obama is expected to make a final
decision on permitting for the project.
Environmentalists have urged Obama to reject Keystone
because of carbon emissions involved in getting the oil out of
Canadian tar sands.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the project "would produce
good, high paying jobs, increase supplies of Canadian and
American crude to refiners, and therefore further bolster
American economic and energy security."
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Eric Beech)