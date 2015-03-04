(Adds comment from Senator Hoeven, TransCanada, Markey,
paragraphs 3, 9, 10)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Senate failed on
Wednesday to override President Barack Obama's veto of
legislation approving the Keystone XL oil pipeline, leaving the
controversial project to await an administration decision on
whether to permit or deny it.
The Senate mustered just 62 votes in favor of overriding the
veto, short of the two-thirds needed. Thirty-seven senators
voted to sustain Obama's veto. The Senate action means the House
of Representatives will not vote on override.
Republican Senator John Hoeven said pipeline backers will
try again to force Obama's hand, by attaching Keystone approval
to another bill this year.
The TransCanada Corp pipeline would carry 830,000
barrels a day of mostly Canadian oil sands crude to Nebraska en
route to refineries and ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It has
been pending for more than six years.
Republicans support building the pipeline, saying it would
create jobs. Obama has questioned Keystone XL's employment
impact and raised concerns about its effects on climate change.
The struggle over whether to build Keystone escalated after
Republicans won control of the Senate last year. New Senate
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said pipeline approval would be
the first bill the Republican-led Congress would send to Obama.
Obama last month vetoed the bill authorizing the pipeline's
construction, saying it had bypassed a final State Department
assessment on whether the project would benefit the United
States. The department is handling the approval process because
the pipeline would cross the U.S.-Canadian border.
Once that State Department assessment is in, expected in the
coming weeks or months, Obama is expected to make a final
decision on permitting for the project.
TransCanada said it was not giving up. "We look forward to
the conclusion of the review period and having this project
approved on its merits," said spokesman Mark Cooper.
Environmentalists want Obama to reject Keystone because of
carbon emissions involved in getting oil out of Canadian tar
sands. Democratic Senator Ed Markey called it "the dirtiest oil
in the world."
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the project "would produce
good, high-paying jobs" and "increase supplies of Canadian and
American crude to refiners."
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh, Eric
Beech and James Dalgleish)