WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Tuesday left open the possibility of voting on legislation forcing the approval of Canada's Keystone XL oil pipeline that would extend into the United States to serve Gulf Coast refiners.

"I'm open to anything that will move energy efficiency," Reid said in response to a reporter's question.

The Democratic leader said that talks with Republicans are continuing and initially he thought there would be a vote on a non-binding "sense of the Senate" resolution expressing support for the controversial pipeline. But now, Reid said, Republicans are asking for legislation that would have the force of law. (Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)