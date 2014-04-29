WASHINGTON, April 29 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Harry Reid on Tuesday left open the possibility of voting on
legislation forcing the approval of Canada's Keystone XL
oil pipeline that would extend into the United States
to serve Gulf Coast refiners.
"I'm open to anything that will move energy efficiency,"
Reid said in response to a reporter's question.
The Democratic leader said that talks with Republicans are
continuing and initially he thought there would be a vote on a
non-binding "sense of the Senate" resolution expressing support
for the controversial pipeline. But now, Reid said, Republicans
are asking for legislation that would have the force of law.
(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler)