WASHINGTON May 1 Fifty-six U.S. senators - 45 Republicans and 11 Democrats - offered a bill on Thursday to provide congressional approval of the stalled Keystone pipeline project.

It remained unclear, however, if the bill would even get a vote in the Senate, which is held by President Barack Obama's Democrats, 55-45. Sixty votes are routinely needed to clear procedural hurdles against legislation. (Reporting By Thomas Ferraro; Editing by Sandra Maler)