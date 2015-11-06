SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 U.S. President Barack Obama's decision to reject the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline eliminates an opportunity for the United States to be more reliant on trusted North American sources of crude oil, South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard said on Friday.

"Oil will still be produced in Alberta, Canada, and shipped by rail or piped elsewhere," he said in a statement.

"By halting the Keystone Pipeline the President is eliminating an opportunity for America to be more reliant on trusted North American friends and less reliant on other places - many of whom do not respect or share our values," he said.

The $8 billion, 1,179-mile pipeline would have carried Canadian crude through South Dakota to the U.S. Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by James Dalgleish)