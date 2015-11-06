SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 U.S. President Barack
Obama's decision to reject the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline
eliminates an opportunity for the United States to be more
reliant on trusted North American sources of crude oil, South
Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard said on Friday.
"Oil will still be produced in Alberta, Canada, and shipped
by rail or piped elsewhere," he said in a statement.
"By halting the Keystone Pipeline the President is
eliminating an opportunity for America to be more reliant on
trusted North American friends and less reliant on other places
- many of whom do not respect or share our values," he said.
The $8 billion, 1,179-mile pipeline would have carried
Canadian crude through South Dakota to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by James Dalgleish)