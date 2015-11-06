WASHINGTON Nov 6 The U.S. State Department said
on Friday that rejecting the controversial Keystone XL pipeline
has strengthened U.S. standing as a global leader to fight
climate change.
"The extent to which the United States takes action and is
understood to be a leader is directly correlated to the United
States' effectiveness in encouraging other countries to step up
and take strong action on climate change," a State Department
official told reporters.
