By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON, Sept 10
drags out the approval of the Keystone XL pipeline, it is more
likely President Barack Obama's final decision on the project to
help link Canada's oil sands to U.S. refineries will slip into
2014, experts said.
The department has yet to finalize a controversial
environmental review of more than 2,000 pages it issued on March
1 that it had been expected to complete by mid-summer. Instead,
the department is reviewing and publishing in batches the more
than 1.5 million public comments it received on the review. The
first batch of comments was posted on May 23; the most recent
batch went up about a week ago.
Many of the comments focus on one of the draft review's main
conclusions: that TransCanada Corp's 830,000 barrel per
day project would not result in higher levels of emissions
linked to global warming because the oil would find its way to
market whether or not the pipeline gets built.
Opponents say additional emissions from Keystone would make
global warming worse as it would help lock in the United States
crude oil dependence for decades. Supporters say there would be
no boost in global warming and that the project would support
construction jobs.
State Department officials have said there is no set
timeline on the decision, and it will take as long as it needs
to complete an analysis on the final review.
But the specific stages still to come in the approval
process add up to at least three-and-a-half months, which would
push the process into December even without additional delays.
After the environmental review is completed, eight federal
agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Energy and
Homeland Security, will have 90 days to comment on whether they
believe the pipeline is in the national interest. Then the State
Department will make a National Interest Determination (NID),
which the agencies will have 15 days to appeal.
"When you take into account that the NID takes 90 days, it's
hard to see how the decision could emerge before the first
quarter of 2014," said David Goldwyn, who headed international
energy affairs at the State Department until early 2011.
In another wrinkle, the State Department's independent
inspector general said last month he would issue a review in
January on conflict of interest allegations over Environmental
Resources Management, the company that performed the
environmental review for the State Department. ERM has not
responded publicly to the inspector general's review.
The review is not a full blown investigation into the
charges. But letting the Keystone XL decision slip into early
2014 would allow the inspector general to conclude his review
before the State Department makes a recommendation to Obama on
the project, said Kevin Book, an analyst at ClearView Energy
Partners.
The shift in timing could protect the State Department from
charges it had not taken everything into account before making a
decision.
Robert Johnston, the director of global energy at the
Eurasia Group, a risk consultancy, said in a note to clients on
Monday that delays in finalizing the environmental review and
other issues has led his group to lower its approval odds of
Keystone XL from 80 percent by the end of 2013 to 70 percent in
early 2014.
He said the pipeline approval could be delayed even further
if the Obama administration decided to link the pipeline to a
larger push on setting emissions limits on power plants and as
other domestic and international issues take up much of the
administration's time.
"With the administration focused on the Syria crisis, and
the upcoming debt limit debate, further delays and slippage are
quite possible," Johnston said in the note.