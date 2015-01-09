Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 9 TransCanada Corp Chief Executive Russ Girling said on Friday the company is pleased with a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling that upheld the routing of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline and hopes for a swift resumption of the U.S. regulatory approval process.
"It removes what we believe is the stated reason for the delay in the presidential permit decision process and obviously we hope that that review process can now pick up where it left off," Girling said on a conference call.
Girling said TransCanada believes that a State Department review of the process could be completed within "a couple of months" and that all of the line's contracted shippers still support the project despite oil prices that have fallen by half since June. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
MELBOURNE, March 30 Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported.