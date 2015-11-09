(Corrects name in paragraph 11 to Adam Scott not Adam Smith)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 6 TransCanada Corp
said on Friday it will keep pressing to build the
Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to the United States
despite the Obama administration's rejection, but skeptical
investors suggested it focus on a controversial all-Canadian
alternative.
TransCanada is also developing the Energy East pipeline,
designed to move 1.1 million barrels per day of western crude to
Canada's East Coast, although it too faces opposition from
environmentalists trying to halt industry expansion.
"Although (TransCanada has) been trying to keep the Keystone
pipeline alive, really their attention is diverted onto other
projects; there is more emphasis on Energy East and other
elements," said Julie Brough, vice president at investment
managers Morgan Meighen & Associates, which owns TransCanada
stock.
President Barack Obama said he rejected Keystone XL because
it would not make a meaningful long-term contribution to the
U.S. economy.
The rejection caps a rocky week for TransCanada, which on
Monday requested that Washington suspend consideration of its
Keystone bid and on Thursday scrapped plans for a second Energy
East marine terminal.
U.S. rejection of Keystone gives TransCanada a "more focused
argument" for needing Energy East, said FirstEnergy Capital
analyst Steven Paget, as the company seeks to win over Canada's
two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec.
Keystone's rejection boosts the case for Energy East
"volumetrically," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Skip York.
"It provides clarity to the industry about what options are
going to be there and helps the Canadian government move forward
on what their position is going to be."
Without Keystone, oil producers may face a pipeline capacity
crunch.
Energy East faces no lighter scrutiny however, and
environmentalists are preparing for a fight.
"The victory with Keystone XL really energizes the already
very substantial movement against (Energy East)," said Adam
Scott, climate programme director for Environmental Defence
Canada. "The arguments for rejecting Keystone XL apply to Energy
East even more so - there's more oil and the risk of tankers
(transporting oil) on the east coast of Canada."
Canada's newly elected Liberal government reiterated it was
prepared to support domestic pipelines like Energy East, but
only if there was buy-in from local communities.
'COMMITTED' TO KEYSTONE
TransCanada Chief Executive Russ Girling said the company
and its shippers "remain absolutely committed" to Keystone and
that "misplaced symbolism was chosen over merit and science."
Girling said one option is a new application for a U.S.
presidential permit for a Canada-U.S. pipeline.
TransCanada shares, which sank on news of the rejection,
closed down 4.3 percent at C$43.32 in Toronto.
"It's not good for any company to lose a project that
represents more than 10 percent of its current EBITDA (earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and that
it has already invested C$2.8 billion into," Paget said. "There
will probably have to be a writedown."
David Cockfield, portfolio manager at Northland Wealth
Management, which owns TransCanada shares, said investors
shouldn't be surprised.
"If anybody thought it was somehow going to get approved,
boy, I don't know what planet they were on," he said.
