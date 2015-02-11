Feb 11 TransCanada Corp said it rejected the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's inference that its Keystone XL pipeline would increase the rate of oil sands production at lower oil prices, and raise greenhouse gas emissions.

The U.S. State Department, which is evaluating the pipeline, is expected to make a recommendation to President Barack Obama, after reviewing comments from the EPA and other federal agencies. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)