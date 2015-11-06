CALGARY, Alberta Nov 6 TransCanada Corp
said on Friday it will review all options, including
seeking a new permit to ship crude oil from Canada to the United
States, after the Obama administration rejected its proposed
Keystone XL oil pipeline.
President Barack Obama said on Friday that he agreed with a
recommendation by the U.S. State Department to reject the
project on the basis that it would not make a meaningful
long-term contribution to the U.S. economy.
