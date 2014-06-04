(Adds company response, background on US pipeline security,
paragraphs 6 and 12)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, June 4 The Keystone XL oil pipeline
would be vulnerable to attacks threatening water supplies for
millions of homeowners and farmers, according to a report by
NextGen Climate, a political group led by billionaire activist
Tom Steyer.
Attackers could wreck remote pump stations along the
pipeline's route in the northern Great Plains with just 4 pounds
(1.8 kg) of readily available explosives, Dave Cooper, a former
Navy Seal and a senior operative on the mission that killed
Osama bin Laden, said in the 14-page NextGen report released
Wednesday.
Under Cooper's most likely scenario, coordinated bomb
attacks could cause a spill of 68,095 barrels of oil that would
be difficult to clean up from an important aquifer.
That amount of oil would be more than has ever spilled from
a U.S. pipeline. Under Cooper's worst case scenario, more than
172,000 barrels would be released. The Exxon Valdez tanker
released about 250,000 barrels of oil into Prince William Sound.
"A coordinated attack at several critical points would not
only wreak havoc ... it would likely overwhelm the existing
engineering capability needed to clean it up," Cooper said in
the report, some of which was redacted for public readership.
Plots to attack on U.S. pipelines have been rare. In 2007
the Department of Justice arrested several people it said were
planning to blow up fuel pipelines at John F. Kennedy Airport. A
2012 Congressional Research Service report found pipeline
computer systems were vulnerable and hackers could infiltrate
them to cause spills, explosions or fires.
Cooper's report was the latest move by Steyer, a San
Francisco-based investor and climate change activist, to fight
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline, which critics
say would increase emissions linked to global warming.
Supporters of Keystone, which would link Canada's vast oil
sands patches with refineries in Texas, say it would bolster
North American energy security and provide thousands of jobs.
Earlier this year, Steyer pledged to spend $100 million to
back pro-environment candidates in congressional campaigns ahead
of the Nov. 4 U.S. elections.
Cooper, who looked at details of the pipeline available on
the Internet and made a stealth visit to another TransCanada oil
pipeline called Keystone 1, said he reached a pump station on
the line in Nebraska not far from a major aquifer. "I was not
approached, questioned or even noticed at any point," he said.
The State Department has delayed its recommendation to
President Barack Obama on whether the Keystone XL pipeline
should be approved pending a legal matter.
TransCanada spokesman Shawn Howard asked why Cooper only
looked at one pipeline that would only be a tiny fraction of the
total length of other U.S. pipelines. He said TransCanada
regularly works with U.S. agencies to improve safety and
security plans.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bernadette Baum,
Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)