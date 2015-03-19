COLUMN-Trump cannot turn back time for ageing coal-fired power plants: Kemp
LONDON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to end "the war on coal" waged by the previous administration and help put coal miners back to work.
WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. State Department is still reviewing TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline project, White House senior adviser Brian Deese told reporters on Thursday.
Deese declined to give a timeline on when the process would be finished, but he said President Barack Obama believes the United States should be setting its sights higher than the debate around one pipeline.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)
LONDON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to end "the war on coal" waged by the previous administration and help put coal miners back to work.
LONDON, April 5 U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to end "the war on coal" waged by the previous administration and help put coal miners back to work.
CARACAS, April 5 Venezuela's opposition's lawmakers gathered from dawn on Wednesday, some carrying injuries from protests, to seek the dismissal of Supreme Court judges whom they accuse of propping up a dictatorship.