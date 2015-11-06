WASHINGTON Nov 6 The White House said on Friday that President Barack Obama's decision to reject Transcanada's Keystone XL pipeline is specific to the project and does not affect other pipelines in the works.

"The argument that we're making here is very specific but it does not mean that no more pipeline will be constructed in this country over the next 15 months," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, referring to the time left in Obama's term.

Asked specifically about whether anything from the Keystone decision would affect Enbridge's Alberta Clipper project, which is awaiting a presidential permit for an expansion, Earnest said he was unfamiliar with that review.

"Maybe ... the decision around the Keystone pipeline has been over-hyped: I can say that I can't recall ever having heard of the pipeline whose name you just recited," Earnest told reporters at a White House briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Sandra Maler)