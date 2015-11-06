WASHINGTON Nov 6 The White House said on Friday
that President Barack Obama's decision to reject Transcanada's
Keystone XL pipeline is specific to the project and
does not affect other pipelines in the works.
"The argument that we're making here is very specific but it
does not mean that no more pipeline will be constructed in this
country over the next 15 months," White House spokesman Josh
Earnest told reporters, referring to the time left in Obama's
term.
Asked specifically about whether anything from the Keystone
decision would affect Enbridge's Alberta Clipper
project, which is awaiting a presidential permit for an
expansion, Earnest said he was unfamiliar with that review.
"Maybe ... the decision around the Keystone pipeline has
been over-hyped: I can say that I can't recall ever having heard
of the pipeline whose name you just recited," Earnest told
reporters at a White House briefing.
