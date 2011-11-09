The U.S. State Department is considering rerouting TransCanada Corp's controversial Canada-to-Texas pipeline to avoid ecologically senstitive areas of farm state Nebraska.

Considering an alternate route would require an environmental impact study on the new segment of the proposed $7 billion Keystone XL pipeline. The project would transport 700,000 barrels per day or more from Canada's oil sands in the province of Alberta through six states to refineries in Texas.