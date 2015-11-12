WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. Treasury said on
Thursday it had imposed sanctions on the Altaf Khanani Money
Laundering Organization and its Dubai-based supporter, the Al
Zarooni Exchange, for laundering money for criminals and
political extremists.
"The Khanani Money Laundering Organization exploits its
relationships with financial institutions to funnel billions of
dollars across the globe on behalf of terrorists, drug
traffickers, and criminal organizations," Acting Treasury
Undersecretary Adam Szubin said in a statement.
He said the designation of the two groups would help prevent
them from "gaining access to the international financial system
to launder money for these illicit actors."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)