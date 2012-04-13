UPDATE 1-Kraft in swift reversal on Unilever bid, hitting shares
* Kraft camp feared UK political opposition to takeover (Adds background, reaction)
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 13 The United States will not go forward with planned food aid to North Korea, the White House said on Friday, after the impoverished nation unsuccessfully tried to launch a long-range missile which Washington had warned would have consequences.
"We are not going forward with an agreement to provide them with any assistance," White House National Security Council spokesman Ben Rhodes told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama to Florida. (Reporting By Laura MacInnis; Editing by Vicki Allen)
* Kraft camp feared UK political opposition to takeover (Adds background, reaction)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 South Africa's Steinhoff and grocery retailer Shoprite have called off a deal to create an African retail giant, they said on Monday, following opposition from some shareholders.
ROME, Feb 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When race riots sparked by the shooting of two African migrant workers forced Suleiman Diara to abandon life as a fruit picker in southern Italy he decided to turn his hand to making yoghurt.