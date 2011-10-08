WASHINGTON Oct 7 President Barack Obama will
visit Detroit on Friday, Oct. 14 with South Korean President
Lee Myung-bak to discuss trade, a White House official said.
The visit to the home of the U.S. automobile industry will
come two days after U.S. lawmakers are due to have voted on the
long-delayed trade pact between the two countries, and a day
after Obama holds a state visit for Lee at the White House.
"On Friday, Oct. 14, President Obama and President Lee of
South Korea will travel to the Detroit area to talk about the
trade agreement with South Korea that will open up economic
opportunities and support jobs on both sides of the Pacific," a
White House official said on Friday.
The White House negotiated better terms on autos in the
South Korea pact to win over Ford Motor Co (F.N) and auto
workers, who complained the deal failed to knock down longtime
barriers in that market while opening up the United States for
more imports.
Obama submitted the Korean free trade agreement to Congress
on Monday, together with pacts for Colombia and Panama, ending
years of delay due to concerns raised mainly by his Democrats,
who had feared the trade deals will cost U.S. jobs.
The pact with South Korea is the largest U.S. trade deal
since the North American Free Trade Agreement went into force
in 1994 and is expected to account for substantial job gains,
which Obama has said will run into the tens of thousands. He
needs the boost to help cut unemployment pinned above 9 percent
that will be vital to improving his chances for reelection in
2012.
(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Eric Walsh)