* US Congress' approval of trade deal timed for Lee visit
* Leaders to seek unity on North Korea dispute
(Repeats with no changes in text)
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 President Barack Obama and
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak will bask in the glow of
U.S. congressional approval of a long-delayed trade deal and
coordinate strategy on the North Korean nuclear standoff when
they hold talks on Thursday.
Hosting Lee amid the pomp of a formal state visit, Obama is
looking to underscore what is widely seen as a high point in
the longtime alliance between Washington and Seoul as well as
his ever-closer personal bond with the South Korean leader.
The top item on the agenda will be the consummation of a
U.S.-Korea trade pact, which is expected to help anchor the
United States in the economically dynamic Asia Pacific region
as it competes with an increasingly assertive China.
Just hours after Lee's arrival on Wednesday, Congress
ratified the deal. It was the largest of three pending
bilateral agreements, including pacts with Colombia and Panama,
all passed in rapid succession.
Obama -- who sent the pacts to Capitol Hill nine days ago,
four to five years after they were negotiated -- hailed their
passage as a "major win for American workers and businesses."
South Korea's parliament is still debating the issue.
Obama has touted the accords as a way to boost U.S. exports
and create tens of thousands of jobs at home at a time when his
2012 re-election chances likely hinge on whether he can reduce
an unemployment rate stuck above 9 percent. But some critics
say the pacts will actually hurt U.S. employment.
The deal between the United States and South Korea, the
world's largest and 14th largest economies, would be the
biggest U.S. trade pact since the North American Free Trade
Agreement went into effect nearly 18 years ago.
NORTH KOREA ON THE AGENDA
Lee has proved a reliable partner for Obama, lining up with
U.S. policy on North Korea, Afghanistan and the G-20 summit
aimed at stabilizing the world economy.
But South Korea had chafed over U.S. delays getting the
trade deal passed. It was signed under President George W. Bush
in 2007 but until now remained stalled under Obama, partly due
to renegotiation of auto provisions to get a better deal for
U.S. car makers.
Despite that, Lee -- whose mandatory single term ends in
early 2013 -- has managed to build personal chemistry with a
U.S. president known for a mostly detached diplomatic style.
Obama has faced criticism in some foreign policy circles
for failing to cultivate chummier ties with foreign leaders
like his predecessors, Bush and Bill Clinton, did.
Lee, who dined with Obama at a Korean restaurant outside
Washington on Wednesday, will be feted on a rare state visit
with a red-carpet arrival ceremony, a joint news conference, an
address to Congress and an elegant White House dinner.
Obama will then take him on Friday for a road trip to
Detroit, home of the U.S. auto industry.
In talks on Thursday, the two are also expected to try to
keep a united front on North Korea's disputed nuclear program.
It is a stark reminder that Iran is not the only nuclear
standoff that has continued to dog the Obama administration.
Relations with Tehran are under new strain over U.S.
accusations this week that Iranian officials backed an alleged
plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington.
Obama and Lee are likely to consider whether efforts to
re-engage with Pyongyang are worth pursuing further.
Seoul's ties with the isolated North soured after Lee took
office in 2008 with a pledge to link aid to progress in
U.S.-led efforts to end North Korea's nuclear programs.
Ties between the two Koreas further deteriorated after the
North's deadly attacks on the South last year -- the sinking of
a South Korean warship and the shelling of an island.
The provocations by the North, which walked away from
six-country nuclear talks and conducted its second nuclear test
in 2009, helped bring Washington and Seoul closer together.
Recent conciliatory gestures by both Koreas have raised
hopes for an opening to restart nuclear negotiations, but Seoul
and Washington insist Pyongyang must first take concrete
measures to disable its atomic facilities.
(Additional reporting by Paul Eckert and Doug Palmer. Editing
by Christopher Wilson)