* US Congress' approval of trade deal timed for Lee visit
* Leaders speak with "one voice" on North Korea - Lee
* Obama sees trade pact spurring jobs; critics doubtful
By Matt Spetalnick and Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 U.S. President Barack Obama
and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak on Thursday hailed a
long-sought trade deal as an engine for job creation in both
countries and presented a united front in the North Korean
nuclear standoff.
Hosting Lee amid the pomp of a formal state visit, Obama
underscored what is widely seen as a high point in the longtime
alliance between Washington and Seoul as well as his
ever-closer personal bond with the South Korean leader.
The top item on the agenda was the consummation of a
U.S.-Korea trade pact, which is expected to help anchor the
United States in the economically dynamic Asia-Pacific region
as it competes with an increasingly assertive China.
The two leaders also coordinated strategy to pressure North
Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions, saying Pyongyang had a
stark choice to make. But they stopped short of offering any
new ideas for re-engaging with the isolated communist state.
The U.S. Congress ratified the U.S.-South Korean trade deal
just hours after Lee arrived on Wednesday. It was the largest
of three pending bilateral agreements, the other two with
Colombia and Panama, and each passed in rapid succession.
Obama has touted the accords as a way to boost U.S. exports
and create tens of thousands of jobs at home, as his 2012
re-election chances likely hinge on whether he can reduce an
unemployment rate stuck above 9 percent.
But critics, including American labor leaders, say the
pacts will actually hurt U.S. employment partly because of
heightened competition from South Korean imports.
"America is leading once more in the Asia-Pacific," Obama
said, standing with Lee at a welcoming ceremony. "With our
landmark trade agreement we will bring our nations even closer,
creating new jobs for both our people, and preserving our edge
as two of the most dynamic economies in the world."
Calling it a "win" for both countries, Lee -- who must
still secure endorsement of the pact by South Korea's
parliament -- said it would become "a new engine of growth that
will propel our economies forward."
The deal between the United States and South Korea, the
world's largest and 14th largest economies, would be the
biggest U.S. trade pact since the North American Free Trade
Agreement went into effect nearly 18 years ago.
Obama, a Democrat, sent the three pacts to Capitol Hill
just 10 days ago, four to five years after they were first
negotiated under his predecessor, George W. Bush, a
Republican.
NORTH KOREA ON THE AGENDA
Lee -- greeted by an honor guard under rainy skies on the
White House south lawn -- has proved a reliable partner for
Obama, lining up with U.S. policy on North Korea, Afghanistan
and the G-20 summit aimed at stabilizing the world economy.
But South Korea had chafed over U.S. delays getting the
trade deal passed, including the renegotiation of auto
provisions to get a better deal for U.S. car makers.
Despite that, Lee -- whose mandatory single term ends in
early 2013 -- has managed to build personal chemistry with a
U.S. president known for a mostly detached diplomatic style.
Lee was feted on a rare state visit to Washington, where he
was also due to address Congress and to attend an elegant White
House dinner on Thursday. Obama then on Friday will then take
him for a road trip to Detroit, home of the U.S. auto
industry.
As Washington deals with an alleged Iranian plot to kill
the Saudi Arabian ambassador to the United States, the focus on
North Korea was a stark reminder that Iran is not the only
nuclear standoff that continued to dog the Obama
administration.
The U.S. and South Korean leaders sought to show they were
in sync over North Korea's disputed nuclear program.
"The choice is clear for North Korea: If Pyongyang
continues to ignore its international obligations, it will
invite even more pressure and isolation," Obama told a joint
news conference. "If the North abandons its quest for nuclear
weapons and moves toward denuclearization, it will enjoy
greater security and opportunity for its people."
Lee made clear that Seoul and Washington spoke with "one
voice" on their insistence that Pyongyang first take concrete
steps to show it is serious about getting rid of its nuclear
weapons, as it pledged to do in a 2005 international
agreement.
Ties between the two Koreas have been frosty since Lee took
office in 2008 and linked aid to progress on North Korean
nuclear disarmament. Relations deteriorated further after the
North's deadly attacks on the South last year -- the sinking of
a South Korean warship and the shelling of an island.
The provocations by the North, which walked away from
six-country nuclear talks and conducted its second nuclear test
in 2009, helped bring Washington and Seoul closer together.
Recent conciliatory gestures by both Koreas have raised
hopes for an opening to restart negotiations, but Seoul and
Washington insist Pyongyang must first show it is sincere.
